Semifinals line-up drawn for Panchkula Golf League

Golfing Eagles will face Tee Birds and Shivalik Swingers will face Clubs on Flames in the semifinals of the Panchkula Golf League at the Panchkula Golf Club on February 20. With the field narrowed to four teams, the race for the season 2 title sharpens significantly as margins tighten and pressure intensifies.

In the opening quarterfinal, Golfing Eagles overcame Green Warriors (4-3) with three wins, two ties and two losses to seal progression. Tee Birds registered an identical result against Highland Kings to book their semifinal berth. In the third quarterfinal, Shivalik Swingers produced a strong overall tally against Par Tee Crashers (4.5-2.5) with four wins, one tie and two losses. Quarterfinal 4 saw Clubs on Flames deliver the most decisive performance of the day, securing all seven matches in their game against Hansa Legends to advance to the semifinal stage with authority.

The semifinal winners will advance to the final to be played on Sunday (February 22), where the season 2 champions will be crowned. The losing semi-finalists will also return to the course on Sunday to compete in the third and fourth place play-off, ensuring that the closing day of the league features decisive contests.