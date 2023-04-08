Seminar held

A seminar on ‘Varied Facets of Women in the Contemporary World’ was organised by Dr Ambedkar Centre for Socio-Economic Studies for Weaker Sections of Society and the Department of Sociology on Friday. Prof Shruti Bedi from the University Institute of Legal Studies and Prof Jagtej Kaur Grewal from the Department of Art History and Visual Arts gave presentations on the occasion.

Cancer awareness

A workshop on 'Awareness of cervical and breast cancer; PCOS awareness among adolescent and young girls and awareness of urinary tract infection and sanitary hygiene' was held at Florence Nightingale Hall in the Girls' Hostel No 8. Niyati Sain, Abhijeet Kaur and Simran Sisodia delivered lectures at the event.