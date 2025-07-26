DT
Home / Chandigarh / Seminar held on Innovation Index Ranking Frameworks

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:22 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Regional Accelerator for Holistic Innovations Foundation (PI-RAHI), and PANJ Foundation in collaboration with Antier, hosted a high-impact Regional Seminar on “Innovation Index Ranking Frameworks” at Panjab University. Presided over by V-C Renu Vig, the seminar featured addresses by Soumitra Dutta, Dean, Saïd Business School, Oxford, Amit Kapoor of the Institute for Competitiveness and Jatinder Kaur Arora of PI-RAHI, along with a special address by Vishal Chaudhary of the Office of the PSA discussing role of innovation indices in evidence-based planning.

