Seminar on artificial intelligence in drug discovery held at Panjab University

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

The PU-IIT Ropar Regional Accelerator for Holistic Innovation (PI-RAHI) Foundation, Science & Technology Cluster for the Northern Region organised a seminar on ‘Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery: Applications and Challenges’ at Panjab University. The speaker, Dr Rajnish Kumar from IIT-BHU (Varanasi), deliberated on various aspects of artificial intelligence and its applications at different stages of the drug development pipeline. He highlighted the advantages of AI in terms of saving time and costs compared to traditional methods of drug discovery.

He also introduced the participants to various AI-based platforms in drug development.

