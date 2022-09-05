Seminar on education policy

Chandigarh, September 4
Chitkara University organised a national seminar on quality assurance in higher education “QAHE-2022”. In the two-day event, experts deliberated on National Education Policy with a special focus on quality assurance in higher education.
In all, 122 research articles were received and best shortlisted for publication.
