Seminar on ‘Wheat in Transformation’ concludes with industry calling for tech-driven growth

The two-day national seminar “Wheat in Transformation” concluded on a high note at Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh, by reaffirming the industry’s unified vision for advancing India’s wheat ecosystem through innovation, technology, and collaboration. Organised by the Wheat Products Promotion Society (WPPS) in association with the Roller Flour Millers Association of Punjab (RFMAP), the summit witnessed an exchange of ideas from policymakers, researchers, millers, traders, and technologists.

Day 2 featured five business sessions that explored the entire wheat value chain — from production to processing and quality assurance. The opening session on “Milling, Baking & Processing Technology – Powered by AI” discussed how artificial intelligence is transforming the milling and baking sectors. Experts like Aashitosh A. Inamdar (CFTRI), Dharminder Singh Gill (Gillco Agro Pvt. Ltd.), and Gianluigi Peduzzi (Rustichella d’Abruzzo) shared insights on precision processing and smart manufacturing.

In the session “Wheat PS&D – Mapping India’s Wheat Future”, trade leaders Rahul Poddar (Nestlé), Arnaud Petit (International Grains Council), and Sandeep Bansal (Grain Flour India) analysed global supply-demand trends and market resilience. The discussion underscored the need for integrated procurement strategies to balance domestic needs with export ambitions.

Agricultural scientists and industry practitioners came together in “Advancing Wheat Production & Varieties” to address sustainability and yield enhancement. Notable speakers included Pradeep Kumar Bhati (CIMMYT-BISA), Gurvinder Singh Mavi (PAU Ludhiana), and Jatin Singh (Skymet Weather Services) who emphasised climate-smart cultivation and high-protein varieties.

Sessions on “Industry Requirements & Innovative Ingredients” and “Post-Harvest Management & Quality Assurance” highlighted the growing demand for fortified wheat products and modernised storage solutions, with contributions from Mudit Goyal (Megastar Foods), Mahesh Kumar (PAU Ludhiana), and Malwinder Singh Malhi (BFASA).

Expressing satisfaction with the successful conclusion, Ajay Goyal, chairman, WPPS, said, “The discussions have set a strong foundation for a more resilient and technology-driven wheat ecosystem. WPPS will continue to serve as a collaborative platform linking research, industry, and policy for the collective growth of India’s wheat sector.”