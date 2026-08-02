Sending two cops to Traffic Lines in wrong challan case no punishment: Complaints authority

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA), Chandigarh, has held Constable Ravinder Thapa and ASI Jaswant Singh guilty of “grave misconduct and dereliction of duty” for wrongly issuing a challan to a CA student for red light jumping and misbehaving with him, but ruled that the warning issued to them by the police department was an inadequate punishment.

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In its order on a complaint filed by Achintya Gupta, a final-year chartered accountancy student, the three-member authority, headed by Chairman Justice Kuldip Singh (retd) with members Amarjot Singh Gill and Dheera Khandelwal, recommended that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Security and Traffic, “relook the adequacy” of the warning given to the two officials.

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According to the complaint, on May 7 last year, around 6.30 pm, Thapa stopped Gupta’s car on the road between Sectors 34-A and 35-B and photographed it before snatching his driving licence. He accused him of stopping on a cycle track, a charge later changed to jumping a red light.

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Gupta alleged that Thapa refused to check his dash-camera footage, pushed him after his brother began recording the incident, concealed his nameplate and walked off with the licence, returning after 30 minutes to hand him a challan issued in ASI Jaswant Singh’s name that showed a wrong location and additionally charged him with “disobeying police officials, obstructing the discharge of duty”. An intimation was also sent to the licensing authority for the suspension of his licence.

In their replies, ASI Jaswant Singh and Constable Thapa said the car had jumped a red light meant for a cycle track after coming from the Ambala side near Piccadily Chowk, that the complainant did not produce his driving licence, argued with the constable, and used the names of “influential persons having political and legal background”. They denied all other allegations of misbehaviour.

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The authority noted that the challaning incident was “not denied”, and that Gupta’s dash-camera footage, played during the hearing, showed Thapa photographing the car’s number plate and pushing the complainant. It recorded that in an order dated August 7, 2025, an enquiry by the SSP, Security and Traffic, had already found that the officials had issued “a wrong challan for Red Light Jumping”, that Thapa was “seen in video misbehaving” and that their conduct was “not appropriate and tantamount to grave misconduct and dereliction of duty”. Both cops were attached to the Traffic Lines, Sector 29, “till further orders” and warned to be careful in future.

The PCA held that despite these findings, “no regular departmental inquiry was conducted” and that transfer to the Traffic Lines “is not a punishment”.