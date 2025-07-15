DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Chandigarh / Senior IPS officer Sagar Preet Hooda appointed Chandigarh DGP

Senior IPS officer Sagar Preet Hooda appointed Chandigarh DGP

Transferred from Delhi Police
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:06 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sagar Preet Hooda. X@@SagarHoodaIPS
Advertisement

Senior IPS officer Sagar Preet Hooda was on Tuesday appointed the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, according to an official order.

Advertisement

Hooda, a 1997-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has been transferred from Delhi to Chandigarh and will assume charge as DGP with immediate effect, the order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said.

“The competent authority has approved the transfer of Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS (AGMUT:1997), from Delhi to Chandigarh and his posting as Director General of Police, Chandigarh, until further orders,” the order stated.

Advertisement

Hooda was serving as Special Commissioner of Delhi Police's Intelligence Division since January 2024. Prior to that, he held the charge of Special Commissioner (Law and Order) from January 2022 to January 2024.

He also served as the Joint Commissioner of Police in Delhi between February 2021 and February 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts