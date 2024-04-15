Senior leaders of Congress, AAP to chalk out election strategy today

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, April 14
Congress candidate Manish Tewari will hit the ground running with his first major meeting of Monday with all officer-bearers of the city Congress and senior AAP leaders to chalk out a strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.
Congress president HS Lucky and AAP co-in charge SS Ahluwalia are among other office-bearers and leaders who will gather here at the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, said Congress leaders.
“All matters related to poll preparations will be discussed. Since Tewari is fighting under INDIA bloc, both parties will decide on common issues and promises to be taken up during the poll. It will also be discussed on what issues the BJP should be confronted,” shared a senior Congress leader.
“We will also have discussions with Tewari about rallies and gatherings to be organised in the city. Since, it is his first such meeting with the party cadre, it will also be an introductory meeting of our candidate with many of workers and leaders,” he added.
Sources said over the next few days, Tewari will work on reviving his old contacts or associations in the city. He was born and brought up in the city. His father was a professor in Panjab University and mother a Dean at the PGI. She was also a nominated councillor.
Tewari, who reached Chandigarh from Delhi today, paid a courtesy call at the house of party president Lucky. Both the Congress leaders had a long conversation.
