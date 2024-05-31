Sensing defeat, Modi, Shah cancelled UT visit: Manish Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Congress candidate Manish Tewari today alleged that after coming to know that BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon was badly losing, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled their campaign meetings in the city.

Addressing a press conference, Tewari claimed that for the past few elections, the BJP made it a point that Mr Modi or Mr Shah campaigned in Chandigarh for their party candidate. He claimed that he had learnt that both senior BJP leaders cancelled their Chandigarh tour at the last minute, as they did not want to be seen as campaigning for someone who was losing badly by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

Tewari also flayed the BJP leader Piyush Goyal for a “lie” that he (Tewari) did not vote in 2019. “I very much voted in 2019 and will do it now as well,” he asserted.

The senior Congress leader maintained that the BJP had scored a big “zero” on performance. “Even the most incompetent student scores a few marks, but the BJP scored just a big zero,” he remarked, while referring to BJP’s zero achievement in regard to its manifesto. He also had a dig at Tandon for not coming for debate as per his challenge at 11 am today.

Tewari reiterated his commitment that once he was elected and the INDIA bloc formed the government at the Centre, the people of Chandigarh will get 300 units of free electricity and 20,000 liters of water free of cost every month.

City Congress president HS Lucky, AAP co-incharge Dr SS Ahluwalia and Mayor Kuldeep Kumar also appealed to voters to defeat the BJP to “save the democracy”.

Left parties back Cong candidate

Various Left parties announced their unanimous support to Manish Tewari. They appealed to their cadre to vote for the INDIA bloc nominee to save the Constitution and democracy in the country. The parties that offered support included the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the Communist Party of India-ML(Liberation) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party.

