Sept 22 electoral rolls to be used for Chandigarh MC polls

The State Election Commission has decided to use the existing electoral rolls of the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Municipal Corporation (MC) elections instead of preparing a separate voter list for the civic polls.

The electoral rolls were published in its final form on September 22, 2026, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). According to a notification issued by the commission, the term of the existing MC House will end on January 7, 2027. The civic elections must, therefore, be held before the expiry of its term to ensure the timely constitution of a new body.

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The commission has opted to use the revised parliamentary constituency electoral rolls to save the time and additional expenditure involved in preparing a separate voter list for the municipal elections.

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According to the final electoral rolls published by the Chief Electoral Officer, Chandigarh, on September 22, the city has 4,60,209 registered voters. The roll will serve as the basis for elections in all 35 municipal wards. The notification clarifies that amendments made or to be made under Sections 22 and 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, after the publication of the final electoral rolls will also be taken into account.

Any revisions made up to the last date for filing nominations will be incorporated into the electoral rolls. This will ensure that eligible voters whose names are added or whose electoral details are amended within the stipulated period are included in the relevant ward-wise voter list.