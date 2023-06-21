 Serial sexual predator at large : The Tribune India

Serial sexual predator at large

12 years on, DNA samples found on victims murdered in 2010, ’22 match

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

A serial sexual predator, suspected to be involved in the murder of two women in Chandigarh, is at large. The DNA samples of the semen found at the crime scenes of two sexual assault-murders, 12 years apart, have matched, says a Central Forensic Science Laboratory report.

Will probe new evidence: Cop

If any new evidence comes up during investigation, the police will probe it. A senior police official

The police suspect the killer to be in the age group of 40-45.

Sources said the doctor, who conducted the post-mortem in the 2010 case, visited the crime scene in the Maloya case of 2022, in which a 40-year-old woman was found murdered, and found a resemblance in circumstantial evidence in both cases.

A year later, it has come to light that the DNA test of the semen samples found from the two crime scenes have matched.

Case 1: A 22-year-old college student and resident of Sector 38 (West), Neha was found murdered at a short distance from her house on July 30, 2010. Her body was found in a semi-naked condition near a taxi stand in Sector 38 (West). She had gone for coaching in Sector 15 and was returning home when the incident took place.

In 2013, the CFSL report confirmed that she was raped and then murdered. The Sector 39 police failed to crack the case. Later, the case was transferred to the crime branch that grilled more than 150 suspects, including drug addicts, snatchers and her five close friends. Neha’s five friends also went through the brain-mapping test. However, they were given a clean chit by the Gandhinagar-based forensic lab.

The police said heavy rain had washed away all fingerprints and blood samples from the scene. The DNA of the semen found on the victim’s clothes was preserved. The police filed an untraced report in the court.

Case 2: On January 12, 2022, the naked body of a 40-year-old woman, who had gone missing from Maloya the previous evening, was found in a forest area, barely 50 metre from her house. Socks were found stuffed in her mouth.

The police confirmed that the victim was raped before being murdered. The victim’s husband, an auto driver, said he, along with his wife, had come to the market that evening. “I dropped my wife near the bus stop around 8 pm and went to meet my nephew. I was supposed to meet her at the same spot. However, on returning, I didn’t find her there,” he said.

The man, along with his nephew, started searching for his wife. However, they could not find her following which they went to the Maloya police station. Around 10 pm, her husband reported the matter to the police. Next day, the victim’s husband again searched for her and found her naked body in the forest area near their house. The murder case remains unsolved.

