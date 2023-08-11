Series of demolition drives in Panchkula district on cards

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 10

The district administration will undertake a series of demolition drives over the next fortnight to ensure planned growth, maintain public safety, and streamline urban infrastructure.

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni, while chairing a meeting of a district-level committee, today issued directives to departments concerned to take proactive measures against unauthorised construction activities in the district. Soni asked officials to seek police assistance to ensure adequate security during the demolition drives.

The meeting was attended by Panchkula SDM Mamta Sharma, Kalka SDM Ruchi Singh Bedi, CEO of Zila Parishad Gagandeep, ACP Surinder Singh, DTP Rakesh Bansal and other district officials.

#Panchkula