DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Services at Aam Aadmi Clinics hit as staff begin stir in Fatehgarh Sahib

Services at Aam Aadmi Clinics hit as staff begin stir in Fatehgarh Sahib

article_Author
Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:04 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Aam Aadmi Clinics’ staff hold a protest in Fatehgarh Sahib.
Advertisement

Healthcare services at all 23 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Fatehgarh Sahib district were hit on Monday as doctors, pharmacists and clinic assistants launched an indefinite strike over their long-pending demands.

Advertisement

Under the banner of the Aam Aadmi Clinic Sanjha Front, the employees assembled at the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, and staged a protest against the Punjab Government.

Advertisement

The strike disrupted routine outpatient services at the clinics, forcing many people, including the elderly, women and children, to return without treatment or seek care at already burdened government hospitals and private facilities.

Advertisement

Union leaders Sukhwinder Singh and Sulakhanjit Singh said despite several rounds of meetings with the government and repeated assurances, no written notification had been issued to address their demands.

They said the employees were compelled to intensify their agitation after waiting for months. They demanded that the empanelment system be abolished and that doctors and staff working at Aam Aadmi Clinics be brought under the Department of Health Services (DHS) as regular employees.

Advertisement

The demands

They also sought annual increments in salaries and incentives, provision of casual and medical leave, job security and assured service benefits.

The union said similar protests were being held outside Civil Surgeons’ offices across Punjab and asserted that the indefinite strike would continue until the government issued a notification accepting their demands.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts