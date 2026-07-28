Services at Aam Aadmi Clinics hit as staff begin stir in Fatehgarh Sahib

Healthcare services at all 23 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Fatehgarh Sahib district were hit on Monday as doctors, pharmacists and clinic assistants launched an indefinite strike over their long-pending demands.

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Under the banner of the Aam Aadmi Clinic Sanjha Front, the employees assembled at the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, and staged a protest against the Punjab Government.

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The strike disrupted routine outpatient services at the clinics, forcing many people, including the elderly, women and children, to return without treatment or seek care at already burdened government hospitals and private facilities.

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Union leaders Sukhwinder Singh and Sulakhanjit Singh said despite several rounds of meetings with the government and repeated assurances, no written notification had been issued to address their demands.

They said the employees were compelled to intensify their agitation after waiting for months. They demanded that the empanelment system be abolished and that doctors and staff working at Aam Aadmi Clinics be brought under the Department of Health Services (DHS) as regular employees.

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The demands

They also sought annual increments in salaries and incentives, provision of casual and medical leave, job security and assured service benefits.

The union said similar protests were being held outside Civil Surgeons’ offices across Punjab and asserted that the indefinite strike would continue until the government issued a notification accepting their demands.