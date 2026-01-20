DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Session discusses role of women in governance

Session discusses role of women in governance

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:13 AM Jan 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Harpreet Kaur Babla, Mayor, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, addresses the CII–IWN Chandigarh Tricity Chapter Annual Session.
Advertisement

The Confederation of Indian Industry-Indian Women Network (CII-IWN), Chandigarh Tricity Chapter Annual Session 2025-26, was held at the CII Northern Region Headquarters, Sector 31-A, Chandigarh, under the theme “Boundless Vision, Bold Future.” The session served as a platform to deliberate on the expanding role of women in governance, civic leadership and inclusive urban development, while reaffirming the network’s commitment to shaping future-ready and equitable communities.

Advertisement

A key highlight of the session was a special interaction titled “Women Shaping the Future of Chandigarh: Leadership, Governance and Inclusive Growth,” featuring Harpreet Kaur Babla, Mayor, MC Chandigarh, who graced the event as the chief guest and keynote speaker. The interaction underscored the importance of women’s participation in public decision-making.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts