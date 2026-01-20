Session discusses role of women in governance

The Confederation of Indian Industry-Indian Women Network (CII-IWN), Chandigarh Tricity Chapter Annual Session 2025-26, was held at the CII Northern Region Headquarters, Sector 31-A, Chandigarh, under the theme “Boundless Vision, Bold Future.” The session served as a platform to deliberate on the expanding role of women in governance, civic leadership and inclusive urban development, while reaffirming the network’s commitment to shaping future-ready and equitable communities.

A key highlight of the session was a special interaction titled “Women Shaping the Future of Chandigarh: Leadership, Governance and Inclusive Growth,” featuring Harpreet Kaur Babla, Mayor, MC Chandigarh, who graced the event as the chief guest and keynote speaker. The interaction underscored the importance of women’s participation in public decision-making.

