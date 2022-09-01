Set up joint dairy waste management facilities, NGT tells Chandigarh, Punjab

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 31

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the UT Administration and Punjab Government to jointly set up waste management facilities for disposal of dairy waste.

On a report submitted by the UT Administration on the compliance of solid waste and sewage management, the NGT observed: “The operation of dairies and their waste management also need to be looked into and if found viable, Chandigarh and Punjab may set up joint dairy waste management facilities on a pro-rata cost-sharing basis. This needs to be done in a time-bound manner.”

In its report, the UT submitted estimated sewage generation in the city was 220 minimal liquid discharge (MLD), while the treatment capacity of the sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city was 42.63 MLD. With the present utilisation capacity of the STPs at 216.75 MLD, there was a gap of 3.25 MLD in treatment of the total sewage generated. The administration further stated nearly 36-45 MLD of treated water was being used by the Municipal Corporation for agriculture or horticulture purposes.

On this, the green tribunal observed the treated sewage needed to be duly utilised. As per data furnished, only 36-45 MLD out of 220 MLD was being used for horticulture/agriculture purpose.

The waste water after treatment at the tertiary level might be utilised appropriately such as for filling up the lakes in Sector 42 and Dhanas during the dry/summer period, subject to not causing odour problem.

Further, utilisation potential could be explored by possible tie-ups with the railway station, bus stand, power plants or any other such establishments and construction activities in and around Chandigarh.

“The treated sewage may be insisted for use by industries, discouraging them to use ground and surface water. The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee and Municipal Corporation need to jointly work out a plan to this effect in next three months.”

On solid waste, the UT submitted that nearly 550 tonne per day (TDP) solid waste, including 350 TDP wet waste and 200 TDP dry waste, was being generated in the city.

However, only 120 TDP of the total wet waste was being processed and there was a gap of 430 TDP in generation and processing of the waste, which was being disposed of in landfills.

On the data presented by the administration, the tribunal observed the gap showed waste processing facilities were inadequate to process biodegradable (wet) and non-biodegradable (dry and recyclable) waste.

Steps were proposed to bridge the gap by way of setting up/augmentation and/or retrofitting of bio-methanation plant, compost plant, horticulture waste processing and waste-to-energy plants.

Further, there was no provision for authorised facilities for plastic waste recycling. The capacity of plants needed to be adequately increased. There was need to consider de-centralised waste processing plants/organic waste converter at appropriate locations coupled with waste segregation at source without causing any environmental nuisance. Compost produced at individual and community level and its usage and linkages of micro composting facilities (MCFs) with end users/processors needed to be monitored, ordered the tribunal.

Key observations by green panel

Chandigarh and Punjab may set up joint dairy waste management facilities on a pro-rata cost-sharing basis in a time-bound manner

Treated sewage needed to be utilised; industries be discouraged to use ground/surface water and asked to switch to treated sewage

Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee and MC need to jointly work out a plan to this effect in next three months

Set up/augment bio-methanation plant, compost plant, horticulture waste processing and waste-to-energy plants

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT