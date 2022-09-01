 Set up joint dairy waste management facilities, NGT tells Chandigarh, Punjab : The Tribune India

Set up joint dairy waste management facilities, NGT tells Chandigarh, Punjab

Set up joint dairy waste management facilities, NGT tells Chandigarh, Punjab

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 31

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the UT Administration and Punjab Government to jointly set up waste management facilities for disposal of dairy waste.

On a report submitted by the UT Administration on the compliance of solid waste and sewage management, the NGT observed: “The operation of dairies and their waste management also need to be looked into and if found viable, Chandigarh and Punjab may set up joint dairy waste management facilities on a pro-rata cost-sharing basis. This needs to be done in a time-bound manner.”

In its report, the UT submitted estimated sewage generation in the city was 220 minimal liquid discharge (MLD), while the treatment capacity of the sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city was 42.63 MLD. With the present utilisation capacity of the STPs at 216.75 MLD, there was a gap of 3.25 MLD in treatment of the total sewage generated. The administration further stated nearly 36-45 MLD of treated water was being used by the Municipal Corporation for agriculture or horticulture purposes.

On this, the green tribunal observed the treated sewage needed to be duly utilised. As per data furnished, only 36-45 MLD out of 220 MLD was being used for horticulture/agriculture purpose.

The waste water after treatment at the tertiary level might be utilised appropriately such as for filling up the lakes in Sector 42 and Dhanas during the dry/summer period, subject to not causing odour problem.

Further, utilisation potential could be explored by possible tie-ups with the railway station, bus stand, power plants or any other such establishments and construction activities in and around Chandigarh.

“The treated sewage may be insisted for use by industries, discouraging them to use ground and surface water. The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee and Municipal Corporation need to jointly work out a plan to this effect in next three months.”

On solid waste, the UT submitted that nearly 550 tonne per day (TDP) solid waste, including 350 TDP wet waste and 200 TDP dry waste, was being generated in the city.

However, only 120 TDP of the total wet waste was being processed and there was a gap of 430 TDP in generation and processing of the waste, which was being disposed of in landfills.

On the data presented by the administration, the tribunal observed the gap showed waste processing facilities were inadequate to process biodegradable (wet) and non-biodegradable (dry and recyclable) waste.

Steps were proposed to bridge the gap by way of setting up/augmentation and/or retrofitting of bio-methanation plant, compost plant, horticulture waste processing and waste-to-energy plants.

Further, there was no provision for authorised facilities for plastic waste recycling. The capacity of plants needed to be adequately increased. There was need to consider de-centralised waste processing plants/organic waste converter at appropriate locations coupled with waste segregation at source without causing any environmental nuisance. Compost produced at individual and community level and its usage and linkages of micro composting facilities (MCFs) with end users/processors needed to be monitored, ordered the tribunal.

Key observations by green panel

  • Chandigarh and Punjab may set up joint dairy waste management facilities on a pro-rata cost-sharing basis in a time-bound manner
  • Treated sewage needed to be utilised; industries be discouraged to use ground/surface water and asked to switch to treated sewage
  • Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee and MC need to jointly work out a plan to this effect in next three months
  • Set up/augment bio-methanation plant, compost plant, horticulture waste processing and waste-to-energy plants

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooters hid in fields, cops failed to detect

2
Punjab

Ministerial home to go, Harsimrat Badal allotted Lodi Estate bungalow

3
Punjab

14 AAP leaders appointed as head of boards, corporations in Punjab; see full list

4
Trending

Watch: Trending song Kala Chashma written by Kapurthala cop becomes instant cult with people across the world making reels, lyricist reacts

5
Diaspora

'This ain't India': Indian-American racially abused by compatriot in California

6
Punjab

After severely deficient monsoon in Punjab and Haryana during August, forecast for subdued rainfall activity this week

7
Himachal

Himachal Congress gives 10 guarantees to woo electorate ahead of assembly polls

8
Nation

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away; President, PM offer condolences

9
Punjab

On leave, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra 'served notice'

10
Delhi

AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus'

Don't Miss

View All
Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine
Punjab

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts
Amritsar

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts

A first: Farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields
Haryana

A first: Jhajjar farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields

Punjab youth bags Guinness World Record for most push-ups with claps, shares success mantra in Instagram post
Trending

Punjab youth Kuwar Amritbir Singh bags Guinness World Record for most push-ups with claps, shares success mantra in Instagram post

Jogi trailer: Diljit Dosanjh takes on responsibility to save his community amidst gut-wrenching 1984 anti-Sikh riots
Entertainment

Jogi trailer: Diljit Dosanjh takes on responsibility to save his community amidst gut-wrenching 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

Top News

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh reward on fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim

National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim

The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...

Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda

GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...

Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered

Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered

The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...


Cities

View All

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Dubai-based bizman SPS Oberoi sends aid to Pakistan flood victims

Smart road fails to impress Amritsar residents

Amritsar district reports 608 Covid positive cases in August, only 1 hospitalised

SGPC to come up with new action plan for release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Pay up to 18% extra toll

Pay up to 18% extra toll at Dappar, Chandimandir toll plaza

3 new-look small rotaries come up in Chandigarh to ease impact

Conversion of leasehold plots to freehold: Post Supreme Court rap, MHA seeks info from Chandigarh

Ragpickers to Chandigarh MC workers: Women to run Sector 25 facility

CBI SIs granted bail in case of conducting 'fake raid' at IT firm in Chandigarh

Final-year MBBS student at Delhi medical college hangs herself in hostel

Final-year MBBS student hangs herself in hostel of Delhi medical college

AAP MLAs claiming BJP offered them money should take lie-detector test: Delhi BJP

Arvind Kejriwal launches virtual school for students from across the country

Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, six held for cheating foreign citizens

Protesting against land acquisition, Manesar farmers seek permission for mass suicide

JDA for action against 23 illegal colonies

Jalandhar Development Authority for action against 23 illegal colonies

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Jalandhar: Bail applications of councillor, son & others rejected

Protest against pollution caused by Himachal soap factory: 29 booked by Garhshankar police for blocking road

Day after protest, Jalandhar MC looks into sewage woes of Ward No.76

Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana residents oppose commercial activities in Sarabha Nagar areas

Ludhiana records maximum deaths due to cold exposure in 2021

18 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Four Punjab Agricultural University wheat varieties to be released across nation

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

List action taken on violation of building norms: F&CC to Patiala MC

Patiala: Two YPS students win problem solvers award

Fatehgarh Sahib: Two managers among 3 held for flesh trade

Road mishaps snuff out 2 lives in Fatehgarh Sahib