Set up minorities commission in Chandigarh, demands Central panel chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

National Commission for Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura has demanded the implementation of the Anand Marriage Act and setting up of a State Minorities Commission in Chandigarh.

Talking to mediapersons here today, Lalpura said he had been continuously writing to the Punjab Government to implement the Anand Marriage Act, but there was no response.

During a meeting today, he heard out leaders of minority communities from Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana.

He said the commission was ensuring that the benefits of the schemes run by the Central Government for minorities reached the beneficiaries. Care was being taken to ensure that students from the minority communities got education and employment, and that there was no discrimination against them, he said.

Lashing out at the Punjab Government, he said except for one-and-a-half years, Punjab had been having Sikh chief ministers since 1956, but the Anand Marriage Act was not implemented in the state so far. “The commission is regularly writing letters in this regard, but the Punjab Government is not responding,” he said.

Lalpura said the Anand Marriage Act was framed in 1909 and amended in 2012, but it had only been implemented in Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. If the Punjab Government did not implement it, they would have to go for the constitutional method, he said.

The commission chairman has directed the UT Administration to set up a State Minorities Commission in Chandigarh as constituted by several states and UTs, including Delhi.

On the release of the detained Sikhs, Lalpura said the Central Government had done a lot for Sikhs. In 2009, the Indian government released 18 people. Apart from this, parole was also being given according to the law. The blacklist of 372 people had been abolished. Many works had been done, including creating the Kartarpur Corridor. Now, the law should be allowed to take its own course.

He said those who were in jail had been charged with terrorist and disruptive activities.

Lalpura said he had also written to the Punjab Government to build schools in the memory of Sahibzaade Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who were born in Sri Anandpur Sahib. He also wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh that to build a school in the memory of Sahibzada Ajit Singh, who was born in Paonta Sahib.