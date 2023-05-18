Settle all pending mutation cases by May 31: Mohali DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 17

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has directed officials of the Revenue Department to dispose of all pending mutation cases in the district by May 31.

Reviewing the work of the department today, the DC asked the officials to make the entire work of mutations online, so that people could receive their mutation documents on time.

Taking the pending recovery/collection seriously, she ordered officials to ensure timely collection of all types of revenue. She set the revenue collection targets for officials.

The DC directed to expedite the release of compensation against acquisition of land for road works and speed up the process of taking possession of land.