Seva Setu camps across Panchkula from Sept 21 to Oct 13

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma on Saturday said ‘Seva Setu Abhiyan’ camps will be organised across all blocks and Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council areas of Panchkula district from September 21 to October 13, under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

Various departments will set up stalls at the camps, allowing citizens to interact directly with officials, seek grievance redressal and submit applications for government schemes. The DC said the objective was to ensure benefits reach the last person in the queue swiftly and transparently.

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The Deputy Commissioner appealed to district residents to visit their nearest camp and avail themselves of the various government schemes on offer.

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Schedule

Municipal Corporation area: Community Centre, MDC (Sept 21); Community Centre, Sector-17 (Sept 22); Community Centre, Sector-26 (Sept 24)

Kalka Municipal Council area: Ambedkar Bhawan, Kalka (Sept 25, 26)

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Pinjore block: BDPO Office, Pinjore (Sept 28); Madawala (Sept 29); Fatehpur Diwanwala (Sept 30)

Raipur Rani block: Garhi Kotaha (Oct 1); BDPO Office, Raipur Rani (Oct 4); Kakrali (Oct 5)

Barwala block: BDPO Office, Barwala (Oct 6); Manak Tabra (Oct 7); Rattewali (Oct 8)

Morni block: BDPO Office, Morni (Oct 9); Sabilpur (Oct 12); Bhoj Koti (Oct 13)