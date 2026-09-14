Seva Setu camps to be held across Panchkula from Sept 28 to Oct 2

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma on Monday chaired a meeting to finalise district-level arrangements for ‘Seva Setu Abhiyan’ camps, to be held across all blocks and Municipal Corporation areas of Panchkula district from September 28 to October 2, under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

Officials and representatives from various departments attended the meeting. The DC said various departments would set up dedicated stalls at the camps, allowing citizens to interact directly with officials, get grievances addressed, and avail benefits of government schemes. Eligible applicants will also be able to submit applications for public welfare schemes at the venues.

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Focus on on-spot disposal

The DC said the objective was to ensure government scheme benefits reach the last person in society swiftly, transparently and accessibly, and directed officials to work with dedication to make the campaign a success. He stressed that citizens should not be made to make unnecessary rounds of government offices, directing officials to ensure the maximum possible number of applications are processed and disposed of at the camps themselves.

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Sharma appealed to district residents to visit the camps and make full use of the government schemes and public welfare services on offer.