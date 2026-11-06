Seven children rescued from forced begging in Panchkula

Seven children were rescued from begging during a joint operation conducted across Panchkula on Thursday under the ‘Bhiksha Nahi, Shiksha’ campaign, which aims to bring children engaged in begging into the mainstream of education.

The operation was conducted in compliance with the directions of the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

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The joint teams comprised officials from the District Child Protection Unit, Labour Department, Special Task Unit, District Legal Services Authority, Health Department

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and Education Department, along with representatives from NGOs CRY and MEED.

Inspections and raids were carried out at several sensitive locations, including Sector 9 Market, Sector 5, Majri Chowk and traffic light points in Sectors 8, 9 and 10.

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The authorities said prescribed procedures would be followed for the rescued children, with priority given to their health,

safety, education and rehabilitation of children.

Coordinated efforts would be made to provide them a safe environment and facilitate their integration into the education system.

The campaign seeks to protect children from begging and uphold their right to education and a life of dignity.

The administration urged members of the public to encourage children to attend school instead of giving them alms, and to support institutional initiatives aimed at securing their future.