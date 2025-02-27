Seven held in separate cases
The Zirakpur police have nabbed seven persons in three separate cases today.
In the first case, Mahesh Yadav, alias Mohan, and Narinder, alias Naresh, were held from I-Block, Aerocity, with a stolen car. Their associate Manish Solanki of Jaipur is yet to be arrested.
In another case, the police arrested Aman, Narinder, Irfan and Joginder and recovered a stolen motorcycle from them. A theft case was registered on February 25.
In Dhakoli, the police nabbed Deepak Sharma of Peer Muchalla with 6.1 gm heroin. He has been booked under the NDPS Act.
