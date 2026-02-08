DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Seven juveniles detained in Sector 34 market theft case

Seven juveniles detained in Sector 34 market theft case

Several shops in Sector 34-C were targeted on Feb 4

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:30 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
Advertisement

The Sector 34 police have detained seven juveniles in connection with a theft reported from a local market earlier this month.

Advertisement

The case was registered on February 7 following a complaint by an electronics shop owner in Sector 34-C.

Advertisement

According to the police, several shops in the market were targeted during the early hours of February 4, with locks found broken and electronic items missing from the complainant's establishment. CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed a group of youths breaking into the shops between 4 am and 5 am.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the police acted on a tip-off and apprehended seven minors. Stolen articles, including electronic gadgets, footwear and other items, were recovered from their possession.

The juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and later sent to the Observation Home in Sector 25.

Advertisement

The police said further investigation was underway to recover remaining stolen property and to verify whether the juveniles were involved in other similar incidents.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts