Seven juveniles detained in Sector 34 market theft case

The Sector 34 police have detained seven juveniles in connection with a theft reported from a local market earlier this month.

The case was registered on February 7 following a complaint by an electronics shop owner in Sector 34-C.

According to the police, several shops in the market were targeted during the early hours of February 4, with locks found broken and electronic items missing from the complainant's establishment. CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed a group of youths breaking into the shops between 4 am and 5 am.

During the investigation, the police acted on a tip-off and apprehended seven minors. Stolen articles, including electronic gadgets, footwear and other items, were recovered from their possession.

The juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and later sent to the Observation Home in Sector 25.

The police said further investigation was underway to recover remaining stolen property and to verify whether the juveniles were involved in other similar incidents.