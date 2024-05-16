Seven nomination papers rejected in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Election Department rejected the nomination papers of seven candidates after scrutiny today. A total of 27 candidates filed their nominations.

The nomination papers of Rajesh, Navtej Singh, Prem Pal, Amit Sharma, Satnam Singh (all Independents), Surinder Singh (covering candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party) and Ajay Tewari (covering candidate of the Congress) were rejected.

Now, 20 candidates in the fray are Manish Tewari (Congress), Ritu Singh (BSP), Sanjay Tandon (BJP), Deepanshu Sharma (Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party), Raj Prince Singh (Super Power India Party), Rajinder Kaur (Sainik Samaj Party), Sunil Thaman (Haryana Jan Sena Party) and Independents Kishor Kumar, Kuldip Rai, Pushpinder Singh, Partap Singh Rana, Piar Chand, Baljeet Singh, Ranpreet Singh, Ravi Kant Muni, Lakhvir Singh, Vinod Kumar, Vivek Sharma, Shakeel Mohamad and Sunil Kumar.

The nomination process commenced on May 7 and concluded yesterday. The scrutiny of the nominations was conducted by Vinay Pratap Singh, Returning Officer-cum-DC of UT, today. All affidavits have been uploaded on affidavit.eci.gov.in, “Voter Helpline” app and the “Know Your Candidate” app.

A facilitation meeting is scheduled for May 16 to be presided over by the Expenditure Observer. All candidates, their agents or representatives will be briefed on the maintenance of election accounts and other necessary formalities.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 17 (at 3 pm). Allocation of symbols will follow at 4 pm the same day at the office of the Returning Officer.

Last date for withdrawal May 17

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 17 (at 3 pm). Allocation of symbols will follow at 4 pm the same day at the office of the Returning Officer.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.