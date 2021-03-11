Seven PEC students bag Rs 64.5 lakh salary package

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Punjab Engineering College witnessed an increase in placement offers for its students. PEC students received 602 offers from different companies for the 2021-22 session till date, a rise of 35 per cent.

The highest CTC of Rs 64.5 lakh has been grabbed by seven students of computer science and engineering at PEC. This is the highest package ever received at PEC campus placements. This year, the average package at the institute has been Rs 13.5 lakh, an increase of 24 per cent.

These offers were grabbed by 509 students. Some major companies from which the students have received offers are Microsoft, Arcesium, American Express, JP Morgan & Co, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey & Company, KPMG, Samsung and Expedia Group.

Students have got offers from companies specialising in software, analytics and management as well as consultation sectors. In computer science and engineering, 138 offers were made for 122 students. In electronics and communication engineering, 122 offers were made for 111 students and in electrical engineering, 118 offers were made for 117 students. In mechanical engineering, as many as 79 offers were extended to 103 students and 38 to 45 students of metallurgical and materials engineering.