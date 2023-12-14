Seven Smart City works worth Rs 1,438 cr yet to see light of day

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 13

Seven Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) projects, including 24x7 water supply across the city and setting up of a waste processing plant, are yet to see the light of the day.

Of the total 96 projects, 89 have been completed. A total of Rs 3,222.52 crore was earmarked for the 96 projects. So far, the CSCL has finished projects worth Rs 1,784 crore while works to the tune of Rs 1,438.45 crore are yet to be completed.

These figures were tabled in the ongoing session of the Rajya Sabha.

Two major projects — pan-city 24x7 water supply and setting up city’s new waste processing plant in Dadu Majra — are still stuck in the tendering process. The tendering process is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

With regard to the 24x7 pan-city water supply project, the MC had invited request for proposal (RFP) from six selected agencies for providing long-term technical assistance (LTTA). The civic body had signed an agreement with a French financial institution, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), with the support of the European Union, in December last year to provide 24x7 water supply in the city. It is a Rs 510-crore project-Rs 412 crore AFD’s soft loan and Rs 98 crore European Union’s grant. The loan will be paid by the residents in their soon-to-be increased monthly bills. However, a separate project for 24x7 water supply in Mani Majra is likely to see completion this month.

Earlier in June, the MC had floated the RFP for the selection of concessionaire for establishment of an integrated waste processing plant of 550 tonne per day capacity. No agency has evinced interest in the work so far.

In September, the work for the city’s first Sensory Park in Sector 22-D was started with the focus on engaging and enhancing multiple senses and abilities of individuals like sight, taste, smell, touch, hearing, mobility and motor skills and intellectual skill. The park would be developed on 0.65 acre at an estimated cost of Rs 1.24 crore. Several other such projects, including laying of storm water and sewerage pipelines in UT villages and colonies, are also underway.

Info shared in Rajya Sabha