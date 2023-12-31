Seven teams formed to check illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 30

The administration has constituted seven teams to keep a check on illegal mining in the district on daily basis from January 1 onwards.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain constituted the seven teams with instructions that while registering a case related to illegal mining, the number of the vehicle and the name of the owner should also be recorded in the FIR and at the RTO. The DC said, “The details of used tipper, earth movers and tractor-trailers should be uploaded in the database.”

Three teams each would be active in Kharar and Dera Bassi sub- divisions and one in Mohali. In Kharar, the teams would be stationed at Majri T-point, Siswan Majra T-point and in the Seounk area.

In Dera Bassi, the team would be present at Mubarikpur Chowki-Sundaran Road-Mubarikpur, ITI Chowk, Lalru, and the Handesra bus stand.

In Mohali, one team would be stationed at the crossing of Banur-Tepla Road and Zirakpur-Patiala Road. Villagers complained that illegal miners used link and village roads to avoid checking of their vehicles. The roads in villages got damaged due to plying of heavy vehicles, they said.

#Illegal Mining #Mohali