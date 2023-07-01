Seven-wicket victory for Kalka School of Cricket

Chandigarh, June 30
An all-round performance by Jaya Aditya Dogra helped Lakshay School of Cricket, Kalka, beat Satguru Cricket Academy by seven wickets in the Annual Summer League for U-14 Cricket Tournament.
Batting first, Satguru Cricket Academy posted 172 runs before getting all out in 29.5 overs. Veer Kalkhandey scored unbeaten 59 runs, while Kunwar Jhamb contributed 50 runs to the total. Rakshit Sharma (18) was another notable scorer for the side. Dogra claimed 3/23 to remain the leading wicket taker for the bowling side, while Devansh Sharma accounted 2/31.
In reply, Lakshay School of Cricket, Kalka, lads posted 172/3 in 17.2 overs with the help of Kartik Rana (69) and Dogra (39). Lakshaya (29) was the other notable scorer in the chase .Yuvraj claimed two wickets for the bowling side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...