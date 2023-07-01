Seven-wicket victory for Kalka School of Cricket

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

An all-round performance by Jaya Aditya Dogra helped Lakshay School of Cricket, Kalka, beat Satguru Cricket Academy by seven wickets in the Annual Summer League for U-14 Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, Satguru Cricket Academy posted 172 runs before getting all out in 29.5 overs. Veer Kalkhandey scored unbeaten 59 runs, while Kunwar Jhamb contributed 50 runs to the total. Rakshit Sharma (18) was another notable scorer for the side. Dogra claimed 3/23 to remain the leading wicket taker for the bowling side, while Devansh Sharma accounted 2/31.

In reply, Lakshay School of Cricket, Kalka, lads posted 172/3 in 17.2 overs with the help of Kartik Rana (69) and Dogra (39). Lakshaya (29) was the other notable scorer in the chase .Yuvraj claimed two wickets for the bowling side.