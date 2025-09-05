Several injured as CTU’s electric bus overturns near Sector 17

A CTU electric bus overturned while negotiating a turn near Sector 17 here on Friday.

Advertisement

The mishap occurred around 10.15 am, with 15 to 20 passengers travelling in the bus.

Police soon reached the site and helped the passengers come out of the toppled vehicle.

Advertisement

According to the Sector 17 police station SHO, the bus suddenly lost balance and toppled while taking a turn. Several passengers received minor injuries and were taken to Government Hospital, Sector 16.

Police said all those hurt were safely rescued and are out of danger.

Advertisement

During preliminary inquiry, the driver said the vehicle gained speed abruptly due to a technical fault as he was taking the turn, which led to the bus overturning.