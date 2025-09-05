DT
PT
Chandigarh

Several injured as CTU’s electric bus overturns near Sector 17

Police soon reach the site and help the passengers come out of the toppled vehicle
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:50 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
The overturned bus. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari
A CTU electric bus overturned while negotiating a turn near Sector 17 here on Friday.

The mishap occurred around 10.15 am, with 15 to 20 passengers travelling in the bus.

Police soon reached the site and helped the passengers come out of the toppled vehicle.

According to the Sector 17 police station SHO, the bus suddenly lost balance and toppled while taking a turn. Several passengers received minor injuries and were taken to Government Hospital, Sector 16.

Police said all those hurt were safely rescued and are out of danger.

During preliminary inquiry, the driver said the vehicle gained speed abruptly due to a technical fault as he was taking the turn, which led to the bus overturning.

