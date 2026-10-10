Sewer overflow turns Nagla-PR-7 link road into pool, residents seek action

The road connecting Nagla Road with PR-7 has turned into a pool of stagnant sewage, with severe waterlogging at several stretches due to a dysfunctional sewerage system for the past month. Hundreds of residents, schoolchildren, teachers, parents and commuters are forced to navigate through foul-smelling, contaminated water every day.

Residents of several housing societies, including Maxxus Elanza, EL Spazia and Escon Arena, on Friday submitted a representation to the area MLA seeking an immediate solution to the problem and repairs to the Nagla link road and PR-7 road.

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They were assured that work would begin within 10 days and that a new tarred road would be laid along with the installation of a new sewer line. The prolonged waterlogging has disrupted daily life in the area, where residential societies, schools and large commercial establishments are located on both sides of the road.

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Potholes submerged under sewage water are difficult to spot, increasing the risk of accidents. Residents have urged the authorities to ensure that the promised work began within the stipulated period.