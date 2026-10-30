Sewer water inundates Amloh Wards 12, 13

Residents of Wards 12 and 13 in Amloh are facing severe hardships as sewer water continues to inundate roads, making daily life miserable, especially for women, senior citizens and school-going children.

Despite repeated complaints, the issue remains unresolved, raising questions over the functioning of the Municipal Council and the administration, residents alleged.

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Stagnant, knee-deep sewer water has made movement through the affected areas extremely difficult. Women going about their daily chores and elderly residents are struggling to navigate the waterlogged roads, while commuters are facing considerable inconvenience.

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The situation is particularly distressing for students of a nearby government school, as their main access route remains submerged in filthy water. Children are forced to wade through the sewer water to reach school, often arriving with soaked and dirty shoes. Residents claimed that some children have slipped and fallen in the stagnant water, exposing them to the risk of injuries and infections.

Locals also fear that the accumulation of sewer water could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and lead to the spread of diseases.

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Raising the issue, Shiromani Akali Dal core committee member and party’s Amloh constituency in-charge Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna said residents had repeatedly approached the Municipal Council Executive Officer, the SDM and the council president, but no concrete action had been taken so far. He urged the administration to ensure the immediate drainage of the stagnant water and provide relief to affected residents, particularly schoolchildren and senior citizens.

Khanna warned that if the Municipal Council failed to take immediate action, he, along with residents, would gherao the civic body’s office and stage a dharna to protest against what he termed administrative apathy.