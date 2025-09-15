DT
Home / Chandigarh / Sewerage board chairperson reviews progress of projects in Kharar

Sewerage board chairperson reviews progress of projects in Kharar

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 06:34 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board chairperson and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab General Secretary SS Ahluwalia today reviewed various ongoing projects of the Board in Kharar.

Ahluwalia first inspected the Rs 22.15 crore drinking water project underway at Jhangi?n Road, Kharar, and said that this project will provide canal-based drinking water supply to Kharar residents. Subsequently, he reviewed the Rs 18.61 crore sewerage project on the Kharar–Ladhran Road aimed at resolving the sewerage issues of the town. He further assessed the progress of the Rs 14.83 crore Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) project near Khuni Majra village. He said that after the STP becomes operational, treated water would be supplied to farmers’ fields.

