SFHS-26 boys draw 2-2 with DPS in U-15 Chandigarh Youth League

Chandigarh, May 28

Strawberry Fields High School (SFHS), Sector 26, shared points with Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 40, as both teams played a 2-2 draw during the U-15 Chandigarh Youth League at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.

Vivaan netted the opening goal for the Sector 40 team in the 21st minute. However, the lead was cancelled by Adhyan in the 30th minute. After the break, Manmeet made it 2-1 in the 59th minute for the Sector 40 team. Just seconds after, the Sector 26 team made a comeback as Aarav netted the equaliser in the same minute.

Meanwhile, Spail Villa FC defeated Sandhu FC (Red) 4-2 as Shaurya netted three goals for the winning side. Shaurya (19th, 42nd, 47th) scored thrice, while Aarush (50th) netted one in the team’s win. An own goal and Anay’s strike in the 45th minute, completed the Sandhu FC tally.

In the U-13 category, St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, defeated Delhi Public School 4-1. The Sector 40 team scored the lead through Dixit in the 9th minute. However, Aaryan (13th and 39th minute), Kartik (15th) and Vihan (42nd) scored for the Sector 45 team to ensure an easy win.

Maruti FC recorded a 10-0 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21. Yashpreet (6th, 34th, 42nd and 50th minute), Saksham (2nd, 9th), Anhad (10th, 25th), Kabir (16th) and Anirudh (49th) scored goals for the side. De Himalayan FC recoded a 5-0 win over DAV- 39 with Achyatam scoring in 31st and 39th minute) and Abir Singh in 29th minute.

