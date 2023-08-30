SGES felicitates local players

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

The Sanjay Gandhi Educational Society (SGES), Sector 44, (The British School), in association with the Chandigarh Olympic Association, today celebrated National Sports Day by honouring over 35 players and coaches, at GGDSD College, Sector 32.

Various sportspersons who have won accolades in national- and international-level tournaments and their coaches were felicitated on the occasion.

“The SGES will organise the Chandigarh State Games in October this year in association with various sports associations. All the expenses will be borne by the society,” said SGES Director Ranjan Sethi.