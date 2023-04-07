SGGS claim 3rd spot, final today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

After a verbal spat over an alleged wrong goal, the final match between Chandigarh Hockey Academy and CISF during the penultimate day of the Senior State Hockey Championship was postponed till tomorrow, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

The match decision was put on hold and will be played on Friday at the same venue, claimed one of the organisers. “The spat occurred after CISF scored a goal, which was later cancelled,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) Hockey Club, Sector 26, claimed third position by defeating AG Punjab 3-1 in a tie-breaker. The match ended in a 1-1 draw during the stipulated time of 70 minutes.

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer awarded the players. On Friday, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Hockey Club will face PU Hockey Club in the women’s final, while MCM DAV College, Sector 36, will take on Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42, for third position.