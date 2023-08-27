SGGS club eves triumph in state hockey tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

The eves of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Hockey Club (SGGSHC), Sector 26, defeated Rock Rovers Club 8-0 during a match of the ongoing Chandigarh State Junior Men and Women Hockey Championships, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

In a one-sided affair, Muskan opened the team’s account in the second minute, while Anju netted the second goal for the side in the seventh minute. In the very next minute, Aarti extended the lead by 3-0, while Manpreet scored a goal for the side in the 17th minute. Manpreet (junior) made the score 5-0 by converting a penalty corner in the 18th minute, while Anju made it 6-0 in the 20th minute. Jas Caileen netted the seventh goal for the team in the 34th minute and Aarti scored the last and the final goal in the 49th minute.

The Sector 18 Coaching Centre team recorded a 4-0 win over Government Model High School, Sector 42. Simran netted the first goal in the third minute, while Prinka completed a hat-trick (4th minute, 5th minute and 8th minute) to ensure an easy win for the side.

In the men’s category, Chandigarh Hockey Academy (red) defeated Wanderers Club 4-2. The academy lads gained an easy four- goal lead with the help of a hat-trick by Surinder (4th, 17th and 18th), whereas Harpanthprit opened the account by netting a goal in the first minute of the match. Harman, meanwhile, pulled off both the goals for Wanderers Club in the 21st and 36th minute of the game.

The Government Model High School, Sector 42, team went down 1-3 against Panjab University Hockey Club. The Sector 42 team scored the lead through Sahil in the seventh minute, but Suraj netted three back-to-back goals (12th, 26th and 47th) to record an easy win for the side.

The SGGSHC defeated Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, in the last match. The club team defeated the Sector 35 team 6-1. Lovenoor (18th, 38th and 48th), Japnit (third and 36th) and Jaspal (57th) scored for the winning side. Prince (35th) scored a consoling goal for the Sector 35 team.

#Hockey