SGGS College-26 handball champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, won the Panjab University Inter-College Handball Tournament for Men, which concluded on Sunday.

More than six affiliated colleges of Panjab University located in Chandigarh and Punjab participated in this tournament. DAV College, Sector 10, finished second and Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, finished third.

Meanwhile, Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, won the Panjab University Inter-College Softball Championship for Women. Ramgarhia Girls College, Ludhiana, finished second, while Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, claimed third position.