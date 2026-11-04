DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / SGGS College win PU weightlifting championship

SGGS College win PU weightlifting championship

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, was declared the overall winner of the Panjab University Inter-College Weightlifting Championship for Men.

The college secured the top position with 575 points, winning five gold medals and one silver. GGD SD College, Sector 32, finished second with three gold, three silver and one bronze medal, while Government College, Muktsar, secured the third position with two silver medals and 150 points.

Advertisement

In the 60kg category, Rupesh Sain of SGGS College won the gold medal with lifts of 101 kg in snatch and 131kg in jerk. Sun Chandra Bonia of GGD SD College secured the second position with a total lift of 121kg ( 99 kg snatch and 22 kg jerk), while Sagar of KLSD College, Ludhiana, finished third with lifts of 88 kg in snatch and 100 kg in jerk.

Advertisement

In the 65kg category, Vinayak Amol of SGGS College won the gold medal with a total lift of 255 kg (11 0kg snatch and 145 kg jerk). Kishan Prajapati of GGD SD College finished second with a total lift of 221kg (101kg snatch and 120 kg jerk), while Sashank Kumar Mishra of SCD College, Ludhiana, claimed the third position with lifts of 55 kg in snatch and 98kg in jerk.

Suraj Kumar Matho of GGD SD College claimed gold in the 70 kg category with a total lift of 276 kg (119 kg snatch and 157 kg jerk). Manjeet Singh Rana of GN Narangwal College finished second with 275 kg (120 kg snatch and 155 kg jerk), while Naim of Government College, Muktsar, secured the third position with a total lift of 220kg (105kg snatch and 115kg jerk).

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts