SGGS College win PU weightlifting championship

Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, was declared the overall winner of the Panjab University Inter-College Weightlifting Championship for Men.

The college secured the top position with 575 points, winning five gold medals and one silver. GGD SD College, Sector 32, finished second with three gold, three silver and one bronze medal, while Government College, Muktsar, secured the third position with two silver medals and 150 points.

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In the 60kg category, Rupesh Sain of SGGS College won the gold medal with lifts of 101 kg in snatch and 131kg in jerk. Sun Chandra Bonia of GGD SD College secured the second position with a total lift of 121kg ( 99 kg snatch and 22 kg jerk), while Sagar of KLSD College, Ludhiana, finished third with lifts of 88 kg in snatch and 100 kg in jerk.

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In the 65kg category, Vinayak Amol of SGGS College won the gold medal with a total lift of 255 kg (11 0kg snatch and 145 kg jerk). Kishan Prajapati of GGD SD College finished second with a total lift of 221kg (101kg snatch and 120 kg jerk), while Sashank Kumar Mishra of SCD College, Ludhiana, claimed the third position with lifts of 55 kg in snatch and 98kg in jerk.

Suraj Kumar Matho of GGD SD College claimed gold in the 70 kg category with a total lift of 276 kg (119 kg snatch and 157 kg jerk). Manjeet Singh Rana of GN Narangwal College finished second with 275 kg (120 kg snatch and 155 kg jerk), while Naim of Government College, Muktsar, secured the third position with a total lift of 220kg (105kg snatch and 115kg jerk).