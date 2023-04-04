SGGS eves log victory in hockey

Chandigarh, April 3
The women’s hockey team of Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) Club recorded an eight-goal win over Rock Rovers Hockey Club during the ongoing Senior State Hockey Championship at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.
Dhapa scored the first goal in the 2nd minute, followed by a strike by Alka in the 7th minute. Radha scored the third in the 10th minute, while Anjali extended the lead to 4-0 in the 12th minute. Palak easily made it 5-0 in the 21st minute, while Gurmail netted the sixth in the 22nd minute. Pooja added her name to the score sheet after sounding the wooden plank in the 23rd minute, while Alak netted the last goal in the 38th minute.
In the men’s category, Chandigarh Football and Hockey Academy lads recorded a (6-2) win over AG Haryana. In another match, Rock Rovers Hockey Club defeated Panjab University Hockey Club 6-1. In the last match, AG Punjab defeated SGGS Club (5-1).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled