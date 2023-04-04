SGGS eves log victory in hockey

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

The women’s hockey team of Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) Club recorded an eight-goal win over Rock Rovers Hockey Club during the ongoing Senior State Hockey Championship at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

Dhapa scored the first goal in the 2nd minute, followed by a strike by Alka in the 7th minute. Radha scored the third in the 10th minute, while Anjali extended the lead to 4-0 in the 12th minute. Palak easily made it 5-0 in the 21st minute, while Gurmail netted the sixth in the 22nd minute. Pooja added her name to the score sheet after sounding the wooden plank in the 23rd minute, while Alak netted the last goal in the 38th minute.

In the men’s category, Chandigarh Football and Hockey Academy lads recorded a (6-2) win over AG Haryana. In another match, Rock Rovers Hockey Club defeated Panjab University Hockey Club 6-1. In the last match, AG Punjab defeated SGGS Club (5-1).

