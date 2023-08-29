SGGS hockey teams enter finals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

The men’s and women’s hockey teams of Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) clubs have entered the finals of the Chandigarh State Junior Men & Women Hockey Championships.

In the women’s semifinals, the SSGS club defeated Panjab University Hockey Club 4-0. Anju netted the first goal for the side in the 10th minute, while Aarti doubled the lead in the 21st minute. In the same minute, Anmoldeep gave another setback to the university team, while Alka netted the final goal in the 47th minute. In the second semi, Chandigarh Hockey Academy eves overpowered Rock Rovers Club 3-0. Khushi gave a good start to the academy team by netting the opening goal in the first minute of the match. Tamanna doubled the lead in the 6th minute, while Husanpreet scored the final goal in the 10th minute.

Thereafter, the side played possession to confirm an easy way to the finals. Meanwhile, in the men’s semis, the SGGS lads humbled Panjab University Club 9-3. Sahib (1st minute), Ravneet (4th), Pritpal (9th) and Simrajit (11th) scored a goal each to help the SGGS team gain a lead. The university lads, meanwhile, scored a goal through Shivam after he converted a penalty corner in the 13th minute, but Japnit (25th), Jaspal (28th) and Ravneet (32nd) extended the lead for the SGGS. Saurabh (33rd) and Shivam (38th) pulled off a goal each for the university team, but Kawalnain (49th) and Sahib (52nd) completed the nine-goal tally for SGGS. In the second tie, the Chandigarh Hockey Academy (Red) defeated their Blue counterparts 4-2. The Red team gained the lead through Surinder in the 2nd minute, while Deepak made it 2-0 in the 4th minute. The Blue team reduced the lead to 1-2 through Pankaj’s drag flick, but Surinder netted another to make it 3-1 for the Red side. Harpanthprit scored Red’s fourth goal in the 17th minute, while Pankaj pulled off a consoling goal for the Blue in the 18th minute.

