SGGS, PU Club to vie for hockey title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

The women’s hockey team of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Hockey Club, Sector 26, logged a (4-0) win over Chandigarh Hockey Academy in the first semi-finals of the ongoing Senior State Hockey Championship at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

Gurmail Kaur netted the first goal in the 8th minute, while Dhapa Devi doubled the lead in the 24th minute. Anmoldeep put the team ahead in the 32nd minute and Radha netted the fourth in the 36th minute. In the second semi-finals, Panjab University Club recorded a (2-1) win over MCM DAV College, Sector 36.

In the men’s category, CISF logged a (3-1) win over AG Punjab in the first semi-finals. After a goalless draw in the stipulated 70 minutes, the match was decided via tie-breaker.

In the second semi-final, Chandigarh Football and Hockey Academy, Sector 42, ousted Sri Guru Gobind Singh Club (7-5).

Paramvir scored three goals for the Sector 42 team, while Sumit netted a brace. Harpanthpreet and Inderpal also scored a goal each. Meanwhile, Mohit scored two goals for SSGS outfit and Diljit, Pratham and Charanjit added one each to the tally.