SGGS school log victory in football

Chandigarh, July 27
Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, defeated St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, after a see-saw battle during the Pre-Subroto Football Cup being held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37.
After a goalless draw in the stipulated 70 minutes of play, the match was decided in the tie-breaker. For the Sector 45 team, Om Sharma, Kartikay, Sukhpreet and Nodit netted the ball over the goal line, while for the Sector 26 team, Joshva Peter Masih, Arjundeep, Abishek and Furkan converted the spot kick.
In the second match, Government Model High School, Sector 36, logged a 4-0 win over St John’s High School, Sector 26. Mann Saini, Varsh, Vansh and Hip Jyoti netted a goal each. St Soldier School, Sector 28, defeated St Kabir School, Sector 26, by a solitary goal. Ankush scored the only goal of the match.
