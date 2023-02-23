SGGS win overall gymnastics title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, won the Panjab University Inter-College Artistic Gymnastics Championship for men today. Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, claimed second position and DAV College, Sector 10, third.

In the table vault event, Akash Arya claimed first position with 11.50 points while Saurabh Baghal finished second with 11.45 points. Jagadesh Barik claimed third position with 11.05 points, followed by Aditay Mishra at fourth position with 10.95 points.

In the parallel bars event, Akash Arya (12.55 points), Jackey Sagar (11.85 points), Jagseer Singh (11.85 points) and Jagadish Barik (11.80 points) claimed top four positions. Virendra Kumar (11.30 points) won gold in the horizontal bar event while Sagar (11.25 points) attained second position. Swathish KP (10.70 points) claimed third position and Sandeep Kumar (10.55 points) finished fourth.

In the floor exercise event, Barik (11.65 points), Sandeep (11.40 points), Bagal (11.25 points) and Rishi Raj Chouhan (11.25 points) excelled, while in the pommel horse event, Shivam (13.05 points) won first potion, followed by Akash Arya (13.00 points), Sagar (11.55 points) and Swathish (12 points) respectively.

Swathish (12.40 points) claimed gold in the roman rings event, followed by Arya (11.80 points), Virendra Kumar (10.85 points) and Jagadish Balik (10.70 points). Arya (70 points) of GGDSD College was adjudged the best gymnast, followed by Swathish (67.60 points) of SGGS College and Sagar (66.00 points) of DAV College.