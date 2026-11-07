Shagun bag containing gold, cash stolen from Dera Bassi resort

In the second such incident during the ongoing marriage season, a shagun bag containing gold ornaments and cash was stolen from a wedding party at The Grand Oriental Resort, Kakrali, near Dera Bassi, on November 2.

Four unidentified youths fled with the bag from the venue, where Mohali resident Sukhjit Singh was hosting his son Jagpreet Singh’s wedding.

The complainant, a resident of Sector 68, Mohali, said the family later checked the resort’s CCTV footage and spotted four unidentified youths leaving the venue with the bag. They searched for the suspects for two to three days but could not trace them, he added.

On a complaint lodged by the groom’s father, the Dera Bassi police registered a case under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) yesterday.

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In a similar incident on November 1, three unidentified youths stole a bag containing Rs 5 lakh from Wedding Resorts Palace in Baltana during a marriage function.

Bharat Bhushan, owner of the resort and a resident of Sector 49, Chandigarh, said the bag went missing during the function. CCTV footage showed three suspects roaming around the premises around 1.15 am before fleeing with the bag.