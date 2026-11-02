Shagun bag with Rs 5L stolen from resort

Three unidentified youths stole a bag containing Rs 4-5 lakh of “shagun” money from Wedding Resorts Palace in Baltana during a marriage function on Saturday.

In his complaint, Bharat Bhushan, owner of the resort and resident of Sector 49, Chandigarh, said a bag containing the shagun money went missing during the wedding function.

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The next morning, when the CCTV footage of the venue was examined, three unidentified youths were allegedly seen roaming around the premises around 1.15 am before fleeing with the bag.

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On the resort owner’s complaint, the Zirakpur police registered a theft case under Sections 305(c) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).