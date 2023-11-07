Shah to visit Chandigarh to unveil key projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the city in the third week of this month, a senior officer of the UT Administration said. During his visit, Shah will inaugurate a series of significant projects aimed at enhancing the city’s infrastructure and services.

Among the projects slated for inauguration are an administrative block at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, sewage treatment plants at Raipur Kalan and Raipur Khurd and a government school at Palsora.

Shah will also tour the Centre for Cyber Operations and Security at Government Press Building in Sector 18.

The visit follows Shah’s previous trip to Chandigarh in July last year during which he inaugurated government school buildings, initiated the construction of a multi-level parking near District Courts in Sector 43, and introduced electric buses. He had also initiated Poshak Laddu Yojana, a scheme for pregnant women. The visit was marked by a laser show at Sukhna Lake, celebrating the theme of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and “Har Ghar Tiranga”.

