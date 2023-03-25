Shahabad resident held for extorting Rs 1L from woman

Ambala, March 24
The Ambala police have arrested a man for allegedly extorting Rs 1 lakh from a woman, who is an accused in an immoral trafficking case registered in Ambala Cantonment.
The suspect has been identified as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Mamu Majra village of Shahabad. He was today produced before a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.
DSP Ambala Cantonment Anil Kumar said: “Amarjit had extorted money from a woman, who is an accused in an immoral trafficking case, on the pretext of getting the matter settled. He also threatened the woman, who is absconding. Amarjit was arrested and a sum of Rs 46,000 was recovered from his possession. The mother and sister of the woman were already arrested in the case.”
A case was registered against him in this regard at the Mahesh Nagar police station.
