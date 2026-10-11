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Home / Chandigarh / Shahimajra garbage dump in Mohali catches fire again

Shahimajra garbage dump in Mohali catches fire again

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Fire fighters douse the flames at the dumping ground in Shahi Majra village.
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A huge pile of garbage and horticultural waste lying on the green belt behind the Swaraj Tractor Factory, adjacent to Shahimajra village and Phase 5, caught fire again today morning and kept simmering till evening. Huge plumes of smoke and putrid smell made life miserable for nearby residents throughout the day.

This is the second fire in a week here and 17 fire tenders had to be deployed from morning till evening. The residents criticised the Mohali Municipal Corporation for failing to handle the situation as frequent fires have become a serious health hazard.

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The Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sundeep Garha remained unavailable for comments.

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Ward Number 9 Councillor Kuldeep Kaur Kang said the fire that broke out four-five days ago was not completely extinguished and the same fire flared up again at around 6 am today. She said that fire incidents at this place is a serious health hazard for residents here as toxic smoke causes problems to residents and

said it can cause a major accident at any time. She said that this fire can become a big danger for the tractor factory and the local residents.

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Former Councillor Ashok Jha and a local resident Sukhwinder Singh Virdi said that Mohali Municipal Corporation has completely failed to handle the workload at the RMC point and manage it properly.

The residents already staged several protests against the garbage and processing plant being run at this place. They said if the entire pile of garbage and leaves is not removed from here, then the people will not hesitate to protest again.

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