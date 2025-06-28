DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Shalby Hospital organises health camp

Shalby Hospital organises health camp

During the camp, over 120 police personnel received comprehensive health examinations
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:24 PM Jun 28, 2025 IST
Shalby Hospital organised a health camp at Police Lines, Panchkula.
Shalby Hospital, Mohali, organised a health camp by Dr Pardeep Aggarwal at Police Lines, Panchkula, today.

Drishti Gupta, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

During the camp, over 120 police personnel received comprehensive health examinations by Dr Aggarwal. Dr Lovel Gupta, HOD (Emergency), also shared his expertise.

This initiative aimed to promote wellbeing of the dedicated police force, thereby contributing to their health, said a press release.

