Shalby Hospital organises health camp
During the camp, over 120 police personnel received comprehensive health examinations
Advertisement
Shalby Hospital, Mohali, organised a health camp by Dr Pardeep Aggarwal at Police Lines, Panchkula, today.
Drishti Gupta, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, graced the occasion as the chief guest.
During the camp, over 120 police personnel received comprehensive health examinations by Dr Aggarwal. Dr Lovel Gupta, HOD (Emergency), also shared his expertise.
Advertisement
This initiative aimed to promote wellbeing of the dedicated police force, thereby contributing to their health, said a press release.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement