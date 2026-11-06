Sham Jewellers witnesses strong customer response on Dhanteras

Sham Jewellers witnessed a strong customer response on Dhanteras, with a large number of buyers visiting its showroom amid a decline in gold prices. Gold jewellery, diamond collections, silver articles and Laxmi-Ganesha coins were among the popular purchases during the festive occasion.

The showroom had made special arrangements for the occasion, including additional inventory and a wider range of jewellery designs to cater to the anticipated festive demand. The preparations ensured that customers had a variety of options across different jewellery categories.

Gagan Khurana, Managing Director, Sham Jewellers, said the showroom had recorded a significant increase in customer footfall and sales this Dhanteras. He attributed the response to customers' continued trust in the brand, its transparent business practices and customer-friendly policies.